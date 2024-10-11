Rosslyn Chapel exhibition marks the anniversary of the book which shot it to prominence

​Chapel guide Maureen Moffat beside the new Da Vinci Code display.

A new exhibition has been mounted at Rosslyn Chapel highlighting marking the 21st anniversary of the book which shot the historic building to worldwide prominence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel guides, games - and a letter from Tom Hanks - have all gone on display in the chapel’s visitor centre highlighting the publication of The Da Vinci Code.

First published in 2003, The Da Vinci Code has become one of the biggest best-selling books of all time, with over 80 million copies published in 44 languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book led to a film, which was released in 2006, featuring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou, and inspired a wide range of merchandise including games, jigsaws and travel guides to the locations. They all included the chapel itself, which features in the climax of the novel.

In 2022, a stage adaptation of the book also toured the country.

The Da Vinci Code significantly increased the chapel’s visitor numbers, which rose from around 38,000 to nearly 80,000 after the book was published and to more than 176,000 when the film was released.

In his letter to The Countess of Rosslyn, Tom Hanks wrote that "few destinations live up to their billing…but Rosslyn was all that one could imagine or hope for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “I am delighted that we are able to mark this significant anniversary of The Da Vinci Code, which has had such a huge impact on the Chapel, with a special display in the Visitor Centre. We know from our research that it is still a strong influence today, with 49% of visitors saying that the book and film were factors affecting their decision to visit.

"As a charity, Rosslyn Chapel Trust depends on income from visitors to look after the Chapel for future generations, so we are very grateful that this level of support continues, 21 years after the book was first published.

"The display case has been acquired for the Visitor Centre with funding from the UK Government, through the Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by Midlothian Council, and we hope that it will add some further interest for our visitors.”

Author Dan Brown has previously said: “When I decided to write The Da Vinci Code, I knew that its finale would have to take place at the most mysterious and magical Chapel on earth – Rosslyn.”