Rosslyn Chapel visit for Romanian Ambassador

Laura Popescu, who is based at the Embassy of Romania in London, visited the world famous Chapel with Anton-Emmanuel Barbu, Consul-General of Romania, who is based in Edinburgh, when she was in Midlothian.
Both are pictured above outside the Chapel with Ian Gardner, who is director of the Rosslyn Chapel Trust.
It was the Ambassador’s first official visit to Scotland.
Her earlier engagements on this trip north of the border included meetings in the Scottish Parliament and with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon while in Edinburgh.