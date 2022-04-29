Rosslyn Chapel visit for Romanian Ambassador

The Romanian Ambassador to the UK visited Midlothian on Friday, April 29, taking time to tour Rosslyn Chapel while she was here.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:08 pm
Laura Popescu, who is based at the Embassy of Romania in London, visited the world famous Chapel with Anton-Emmanuel Barbu, Consul-General of Romania, who is based in Edinburgh, when she was in Midlothian.

Both are pictured above outside the Chapel with Ian Gardner, who is director of the Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

It was the Ambassador’s first official visit to Scotland.

Laura Popescu and Anton-Emmanuel Barbu pictured outside the Chapel with Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust (left).

Her earlier engagements on this trip north of the border included meetings in the Scottish Parliament and with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon while in Edinburgh.

