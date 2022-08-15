Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival, the Tattoo gave each of the teenagers a specially designed Tattoo t-shirt, inspired by the Ukrainian flag and the special projections included in this year’s show.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It is always an honour to welcome the First Minister to The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – but it was even more significant to host her alongside these young people from Ukraine.

“The Tattoo is a celebration of the connections, culture and creativity which frame our common humanity, and which unite us all; we are always delighted to introduce young people to the vivid multinational spectacle we present.

Nicola Sturgeon attended The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, accompanied by a group of Ukrainian teenagers, currently residing in Scotland. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We stand resolutely alongside the embattled people of Ukraine.”

In March 2022, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo showed its support for the people of Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag high above their Cockburn Street office in the Capital.

They also opened their shop doors to function as a pop-up donation hub in support of the work of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Alongside this, the Tattoo made a charitable donation of £20,000 to the Disasters Emergency Appeal.

It is now furthering its support of the relief efforts by launching these Ukrainian dedicated t-shirts with £10 from each sale being donated to the Association of Ukrainians in Edinburgh to fund their excellent work with refugees to Scotland.

Over 900 performers from across the globe are taking part in this year’s Tattoo. Voices, is a celebration of expression, giving a stage to performers and acts from around the globe to share their voices through the spoken word, song, music and dance.

You can purchase these special edition t-shirts at online at www.edintattoo.co.uk, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Shop & Box Office, located at 1 Cockburn Street in Edinburgh or at the Retail Kiosks at the Show.

The events run until August 27.