The offer of one-way £5 flights, with 125 destinations on offer, is available only on Wednesday, ending at midnight.

It comes after news that Scots were reluctant to book trips abroad, despite various travel restrictions being lifted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: Ryanair offering £5 flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to 125 destinations including Madrid, Ibiza and Rome in restriction easing flash sale

Travel industry officials said people would be more inclined to stay in the UK for the school holidays due to the speed with which countries can move from the green list to the amber or red list.

Countries on the green list – which now include Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands – do not require travellers to quarantine when entering Scotland.

Current green list countries include Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.