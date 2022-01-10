It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash which happened at around 9.10am on January, 10.

Police Scotland has confirmed that emergency services are still in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a road crash involving two vehicles on Salamander Street, Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The incident occurred around 9.10am on Monday 10 January, 2022.The road is currently closed.”

More as we have it...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Salamander Street crash: Road closed after two-car crash in Leith

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Salamander Street crash: Road closed after two-car crash in Leith