Salamander Street crash: Road closed after two-car crash in Leith

Salamander Street in Leith has been closed following an accident involving two cars on Monday morning.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:00 pm

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash which happened at around 9.10am on January, 10.

Police Scotland has confirmed that emergency services are still in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a road crash involving two vehicles on Salamander Street, Edinburgh.

"The incident occurred around 9.10am on Monday 10 January, 2022.The road is currently closed.”

More as we have it...

