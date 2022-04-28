Sam Heughan: Outlander actor pleads with fans to vote for Men In Kilts at Reality TV Awards

Posting on his Twitter account, the Outlander actor wrote: 'Our wee show has been nominated for a Reality TV Award!'

'We need your vote, then celebrate with a dram!

'All you have to do is Text ARTAS to 40691 to get the voting link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Cheers from the Men in Kilts!'

Heughan and McTavish became friends while working on Outlander, and then got back together, hitting the road to introduce viewers to aspects of Scotland that certainly weren’t featured in the smash-hit series – as well as a few that were.

Men In Kilts sees the pair travelling the length and breadth of their beloved homeland, while getting the opportunity to research the real-life counterparts of their fictional characters - although the main focus appears to be on having as much fun while sampling as many different experiences as possible.

During the eight-part series, they offer their unique perspectives on everything from the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing.

Scottish actor Sam Heughan is calling on his army of fans to get voting after Men in Kilts was nominated for a Reality TV Award.

Heughan is also set to star in a new rom-com – and earlier this week Sony Pictures has just shared the first image of the production.

It's All Coming Back To Me is slated to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023 – in time for Valentine's Day.

In a picture posted to Instagram, Heughan is seen with co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The film also sees Canadian singer Celine Dion, whose 1996 song inspired the film’s title, appear alongside her music.

According to Variety, the movie is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

In it, Priyanka plays a young woman who copes with her fiance's death by texting his old mobile phone number, now owned by another man played by Heughan, 41, who is also trying to recover from a broken heart.

The two bond over text and attempt to find love again with the help of Celine's character, who acts as a mentor to the pair, and her music.

Today, he's one of the most acclaimed actors in the country, best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the phenomenally popular Outlander series, for which he has received a string of industry awards. But Heughan has said in the past he owes a lot of his success to the Edinburgh Steiner School, where he studied over 20 years ago.

In an interview with the prestigious school a couple of years back, he opened up about his time there and how it helped him as an actor.

He said: "Looking back on it, It was a really good time, a really warm time, it felt like a really safe environment. There was a real bond between not just the teachers but the students too."

Heughan says he never considered taking up acting seriously until he landed a part in a school production of French playwright Molière's Prodigious Snob.