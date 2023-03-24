A Bathgate mum and her Marvel-loving son captured the moment they met Samuel L. Jackson filming in the West Lothian town. The Hollywood star is in the area working on a “secret project” and was spotted by excited residents last night filming in Bathgate.

Deborah Gemmell took her 11-year-old son Casey out for a drive to see if they could catch sight of the American actor – and they had an encounter they will never forget. She said: “He must have noticed us before we noticed him, we hadn’t seen him before that. We kept driving around to see. Then I was shouting to my son ‘that’s him!’ My son put the window down and shouted ‘Nick Fury!’ to him because that’s his character in Marvel.”

What happened next their friend managed to capture on camera. Characteristically cool as a cucumber, Samuel L. Jackson said: “That’s the third time you’ve been by here!” They all laughed. Deborah said Casey couldn’t wait to go into school to tell everyone today. The 42-year-old said: “He’s so excited to go and tell his teacher.”

Samuel L. Jackson was spotted filming in Bathgate, West Lothian

Crowds of people turned out to see Jackson, who was filming what appeared to be a car scene in Mid Street. Deborah said they had being driving around since about 5pm, and only spotted the star at around 9pm – having driven down that street “about 40 times”.

She said: “It was some kind of car scene. They were doing something to some of the houses in the street, painting doors. We noticed a crowd of people stood around a driveway. We kept driving by and noticed this SUV with private number plates. We thought ‘what’s that?’ We didn't see filming happening we just saw him standing there, but there were cameras pointing to cars.” The mum shared the encounter on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Earlier this week Jackson was spotted filming in Livingston at various locations, including Almondvale Stadium. The name of the project is tightly under wraps, but locals have speculated it could be something to do with a new Marvel film or television series – possibly Secret Invasion which also stars Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman.