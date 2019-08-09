Save Leith Walk campaign launches ambitious bid to buy demolition threatened building

Grassroots community campaigners in Leith have launched an ambitious buy-out bid to rescue a threatened building should it come up for sale.



A community body is being set up by the Save Leith Walk campaign to secure the rights to the Stead’s Place sandstone building which is set to be demolished and turned into student flats by Drum Property Group.

Close up artist's impression of the pans for Leith Walk

If successful, the community body plans to offer affordable, short and long-term rental space within the building for community groups, local businesses, creatives and pop-up facilities, through the purchase and re-use of Leith Walk Business Centre.

READ MORE: 'From the bottom of our hearts, thank you' - Leith Walk Café owners leave farewell message

The campaign states that the move would make a significant contribution to the local economy, support local entrepreneurs and respect the heritage and diverse cultural mix that exists on Leith Walk.

The City of Edinburgh Council threw out Drum’s planning proposal in January 2019 as it did not meet Scottish planning law. The decision is currently subject to an appeal considered by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Land Reform Act 2003, empowers communities to register an interest in buying land or buildings to buy when they come up for sale. Something Save Leith Walk have expressed an interest in.

READ MORE: Save Leith Walk campaign a demonstration of community spirit – Susan Rae

The campaign is asking anyone living in the postcode area which starts EH6 5*** to sign a petition to show their support. Copies of the petition can be found at Leith Depot, Lovella and any of the regular Save Leith Walk street stalls.

A spokesperson of Save Leith Walk said: “The sight of boarded-up shops along Stead’s Place are symbolic of the abject failure of Drum’s plan. If it comes up for sale, we want to bring this site back to life in a sustainable way.”

READ MORE: Save Leith Walk: Property developers appeal Stead’s Place planning refusal decision

“To register an interest in buying the building with the intent to manage it and provide community benefits, we need signatures from people living in the EH6 5*postcodes. If you live outside of this postcode you can still help us by signing our petition and send a postcard to the Scottish Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning.”

Despite seeing its plans rejected, Drum Property Group has continued to terminate the leases of businesses occupying the site.

Kairin van Sweden, who runs the Punk Anatomist personal training business, said: “As a small Leith business, I find it very difficult to find suitable, affordable premises to grow my business. This difficulty is further exacerbated by large businesses buying property as a ‘parked’ asset, which they don’t even require a rent from. These ‘parked property assets’ are holding smaller entrepreneurs back and diminishing community vibrancy.”