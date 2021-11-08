Holy Cross RC in Leith warned parents over illegal parking

The headteacher at Holy Cross in Leith wrote to parents of pupils after receiving complaints from local residents about cars flouting parking restrictions outside the main entrance on Craighall Terrace.

She added that some parents had become abusive after being told by staff to respect the parking restrictions, which are in place under Travelling Safely measures. The school has now forwarded details of reports by local residents, including photos, to the Police.

In the letter, headteacher Mr McDevitt said: "Last week we received a number of concerns regarding illegal and/or inconsiderate parking outside the main entrance to the school on Craighall Road. This included parking on the zig zag lines directly outside the main entrance. Two parents were verbally abusive when their illegal parking was questioned.

“Then, this morning, we received a separate complaint from a local resident which included photographs of cars flouting the parking restrictions on Craighall Terrace. This complaint and these photographs have already been forwarded to Police Scotland.

“We would ask that parents/carers report any future concerns directly to the police if they witness dangerous driving, illegal parking or other anti-social behaviour around the school. Likewise, if we receive any complaints of this nature we will immediately refer these to Police Scotland.

“In the meantime, we urge parents in the strongest terms possible to exercise extreme caution when driving or parking near the school. The safety of the children is of paramount importance, and we would request that all parents/carers bear this in mind.”

The council has requested additional parking attendants to enforce the measures introduced under the controversial former Spaces for People programme.

Transport chiefs also said they are carrying out a School Travel Plan Review across all schools to develop a five-year-plan, along with parents, pupils and schools, to make surrounding

routes and streets safer.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: “The measures introduced under Spaces for People, now Travelling Safely, at Holy Cross Primary School were to provide a safe space for people travelling to school, which I would encourage people to observe.

"We’ve requested additional enforcement from parking attendants and the police to address any issues on Craighall Terrace, however I would urge all road users take care of one another when travelling in the area.

“Protecting children and families travelling to school, and supporting them to walk, wheel and cycle, is of utmost importance to us.”

About the School Travel Plan Review, she added: “We’ll be having these conversations at Holy Cross Primary School very soon, to explore what improvements can be delivered on a permanent basis. This is alongside the forthcoming speed reduction to 20mph on Craighall Road, which will provide a safer environment for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the incidents. Local community officers will liaise with the council about the matter, as well as continue to engage with the public as part of routine patrols.”

