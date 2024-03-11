School wins silver accreditation for inclusivity

​Councillor Connor McManus is pictured handing over the award at the school.

Penicuik High joins Newbattle Community High School in gaining the award, which recognises work to proactively include LGBT people.

Mr McManus, who visited the school during LGBT+ history month in February, said: “I’m honoured to be back at my old school to present this Silver Charter recognising the hard work pupils and staff have put in to make sure the school is welcoming and supportive environment for all LGBTQ+ people.“

Congratulating staff and pupils for the “immense achievement”, Jay Stuart, LGBTQ+ Allies Pupil Champion and Equalities Captain in the student leadership team, said the charter had come “after more than a year and a half of work involving the Equalities Student Captain, club members and staff champions.”

S6 pupil Hannah Benson said: "In my six years of being a part of the LGBTQ+ club, I have seen major improvements around the school towards inclusion and safety of queer people and their allies. The charter is a great acknowledgement to that fact, and I hope younger years will continue this initiative to create a better environment and a legacy Penicuik can be proud of."

S5 pupil Charlie-Alexander Simpson-White added: "I think that it is a good change for Penicuik High School and I hope that we progress further by getting the Gold Charter status in the future.”