Scores of ScotRail vacancies to be filled as company embarks on recruitment drive

ScotRail is steaming into 2024 with scores of vacancies set to be filled as part of its biggest recruitment drive in years.

The train operator has already recruited more than 200 new members of staff since August, with the human resources team working hard to keep the business on track to fill vacancies.

New and improved catering services have been boosted with an additional 34 catering staff hired across the network.

Almost 30 new conductors have passed through training to support service reliability, over 30 engineers recruited, and 100 new frontline staff members to offer enhanced customer service and support revenue protection.

The new year will see that activity continue, with a focus on more conductors in January, and many other exciting roles that will help to improve services and reliability for customers.

ScotRail expects to recruit a further 160 people before the end of March 2024, with roles such as drivers, conductors, ticket examiners, and engineers. Those interested in a career with ScotRail are encouraged to check the company’s website as vacancies are advertised regularly.

With customer numbers on the rise, and timetable improvements delivering more journeys and newer electric trains, there has never been a better time to join Scotland’s Railway.

The company is recognised as a leading employer by the Top Employers Institute. Further information on job opportunities can be found on the ScotRail Careers website at www.scotrail.co.uk/careers

Julie Dale, ScotRail HR Director, said: “This is a very exciting time for ScotRail and we are looking forward to building on a fantastic few months of recruitment, by filling even more roles in the New Year.

“Our team has been working flat-out to recruit candidates for some of the best jobs in Scotland. But we won’t be stopping there, and we will be providing more people with the fantastic opportunity to secure a career in the railway industry in the weeks and months ahead.