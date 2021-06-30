Scotland Property: Attractive four-bedroom Roslin Cottage for sale in rural Midlothian village just outside Edinburgh
Located in the rural fringes of Roslin, this cottage is a perfect spot for those looking to live in the countryside and still have access to the city.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:16 am
This attractive detached cottage in Midlothian blends period character and charm with contemporary design and desirable open-plan living space.
Located 11 kilometres to the south of the capital city Edinburgh the cottage boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus delightful private gardens, decking and a driveway.
It is on the market with espc with offers over £435,000 and more details can be found HERE.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Page 1 of 4