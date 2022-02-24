'Scotland stands with Ukraine' Scottish Government HQ lit in colours of Ukraine flag
The Scottish Government’s St Andrew’s House HQ in Edinburgh has been lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:57 pm
The move, shared on government social media this evening with the message “'Scotland stands with Ukraine” comes amid mounting condemnation of the Russian invasion of its neighbour.
Downing Street has also been lit in Ukraine colours as the Cabinet continued to meet there on Thursday evening to discuss the response to the crisis.