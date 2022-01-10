Scotland's first dedicated gym for disabled people opens in Straiton

Disabled client John Bateman, pictured at DR Inclusive Fitness gym at Straiton.

Launching three years ago and understood to be the first dedicated business in Scotland offering personalised programmes for disabled people, DR Inclusive Fitness has now opened its first gym.

Gym owner and personal trainer Dale Robertson (pic) said: “DR Inclusive Fitness is more than a gym – it’s a place for disabled people and people with long-term health conditions to develop new skills, develop in confidence, and gain peer support from other disabled people.

"Having worked with disabled people for over 15 years, I’ve seen the isolation and loneliness that disabled people can experience by not having the chance to meet their peers with similar lived experiences.

Gym owner and personal trainer Dale Robertson.

"I’m proud that we can now offer a place for people to meet, connect, and live healthy and active lives.

“DR Inclusive Fitness’ first gym has bespoke equipment that isn’t found in commercial gyms, enabling disabled people to achieve their goals in a way they simply haven’t been able to do before.”

Disabled client John Bateman said: “When I first visited a commercial gym with Dale, it quickly became clear that a lot of the equipment wasn’t accessible for me.

"Working together, we managed to overcome some of these obstacles but having access to a dedicated gym for people just like me has given me the chance to achieve goals that I never thought were possible.”