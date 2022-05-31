Scotland's Home of the Year: 33 pictures from the finalists of Scotland's Home of the Year

The nine regional winners have been revealed with the final episode of the BBC Scotland series set to be aired on June 6 2022.
As usual, the series this year showcased a number of different home styles from cosy little houses, traditional designs, colourful transformations and grand conversions.
From Fort William to Fife, Kippen to Kirkwall, Stornoway to Rhu, the judges scoured Scotland, choosing nine finalists to represent their regions based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.
The Scottish Home of the Year judges – interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers - will reveal which house will take home the prestigious title in the grand final.
Here’s a look at the nine finalists.