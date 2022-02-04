Scotland’s largest Passivhaus programme underway in Midlothian

Pictured are Midlothian's Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Stephen Curran (left) and Brian Pettigrew (right), Director of contractor Morris & Spottiswood at the site of where the new Passivhaus homes are underway in Dalkeith.

Midlothian Council is paving the way by building 182 green council homes of the future.

All of them will meet the demanding energy-efficient building ‘Passivhaus’ standard, developed by the Passivhaus Institute in Germany, which sets out stringent requirements that ensures what is built is literally a ‘Passive House’ that requires very little energy to heat and then recovers that heat to re-use within the home.

Cabinet Member for Housing Councillor Stephen Curran (Lab) said: “I am very proud to say Midlothian Council is at the forefront of making sure our council tenants can live in affordable, warm and energy efficient homes, which is good news for them – especially as we are all facing soaring utility bills – while helping us towards our ambition of being a carbon neutral council by 2030.”

Six homes are already being built to this standard at Buccleuch Street in Dalkeith.

A further 46 homes with extra care are to be built at Polton Street, Bonnyrigg; 20 homes are planned at Burnbrae in Bonnyrigg; 20 more Passivhaus homes will be on Bonnyrigg High Street and further work will begin on 90 homes on the site of the former Newbattle High School in Easthouses.

All of these homes will be council homes for social rent.

This project is the largest Passivhaus development programme in Scotland.

Building homes to this green energy standard is a key element of Midlothian Council’s route to Net Zero by 2030.

Professor Sean Smith, director of the Centre for Future Infrastructure at the University of Edinburgh’s Edinburgh Futures Institute said: “Building to Passivhaus standard for our new homes supports the step change towards lower energy bills, improved comfort all year round and contributes towards reducing emissions to address climate change.

"Importantly it provides a pathway for Midlothian to underpin Scotland’s growth in the green economy and jobs whilst supporting an inclusive community approach.”

A Passive House allows for energy savings of up to 90 per cent compared with typical building stock and over 75 per cent compared to average new builds.