Scotland's only porcupette born at Edinburgh Zoo
Scotland’s only baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, was born at Edinburgh Zoo in August 31 to first time parents Zahara and Rick.
The porcupette, who was named Fiddich by the wildlife conservation charity’s patrons, is now six weeks old.
Cape porcupines are native to central and southern Africa, where they are fairly common, and can be found in woodlands, grasslands, deserts and rocky hills.
Porcupines’ distinctive quills are covered in hard keratin, the same material that rhino horns and human fingernails are made of.
Read More
Last month, Edinburgh Zoo welcomed Scotland’s only sloths - a male called Moana and a female called Feira.
Visitors cam see them by booking tickets at edinburghzoo.org.uk/we-are-open.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.