The porcupette, who was named Fiddich by the wildlife conservation charity’s patrons, is now six weeks old.

Cape porcupines are native to central and southern Africa, where they are fairly common, and can be found in woodlands, grasslands, deserts and rocky hills.

Porcupines’ distinctive quills are covered in hard keratin, the same material that rhino horns and human fingernails are made of.

Last month, Edinburgh Zoo welcomed Scotland’s only sloths - a male called Moana and a female called Feira.

Visitors cam see them by booking tickets at edinburghzoo.org.uk/we-are-open.

The porcupette was to mum Zahara and dad Rick on 31 August 2021.