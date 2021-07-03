Scots to mark first national ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday

Scots will come together on Sunday to mark the first national “Thank You Day”. Big post-lockdown smiles here at the Stonehaven Open Air Pool in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Tartan Tea Parties will be held as part of the initiative from a grassroots campaign to hold the UK’s largest ever thank you party and build on the community spirit felt during lockdown.

Organisations supporting the initiative include Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Keep Britain Tidy and the Scouts.

Ahead of Sunday, First Minister Ms Sturgeon said: “It has been heartening to hear stories of people across Scotland who have gone to extraordinary lengths to provide support to friends, families and neighbours throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is important we pause to recognise their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank You Day gives us the opportunity to express in person our gratitude to those who go out of their way to offer their time and help – and I am hugely grateful to all those who have done so already and continue to do so.

“By heeding the various rules and public health advice and enabling others to do the same, you are protecting the vulnerable and helping suppress the virus.”

Mr Motivator will start the day with a nationwide warm-up before a “power hour” litter pick with Keep Britain Tidy.

From 1pm, Covid-compliant street parties, picnics and Tartan Tea Parties will be held for people to come together and community choirs will lead a national sing-along at 3pm.

Ross Kemp will also raise a “cheers to volunteers” before Levi Roots leads the nation’s biggest ever Cook Out.

May Parsons, the NHS nurse who gave the first Covid vaccination in the UK, was one of the original proposers of the day.

She said: “We knew people wanted a chance to get together in a socially distanced and responsible way, so we can all say thank you, and the scale of the public’s response has blown us all away.