Scottish Government money pays for new Dalkeith play equipment

Supplied by Sutcliffe Play, the new £23,000 climbing frame was among £98,000 of funding awarded to the council by the Scottish Government to pay for children’s outdoor play equipment in areas of social deprivation. The council’s Land & Countryside Service managed the project.

Cllr Dianne Alexander, Midlothian’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for outdoor spaces, said: “This is one of Midlothian’s most popular parks and the play area is extremely busy given its proximity to the local school.

"The new space net will be well used and some of the parents have already expressed their delight at its arrival. I bet lots of children can’t wait to use it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Alexander is pictured with Sofia and Leonardo, on the new play equipment at King's Park, Dalkeith.

She also said the frame offers children a new challenge and supports healthy living.

Two youngsters who have already enjoyed a climb on the new net are King’s Park Primary pupils Sofia (5) who is in P1A and Leonardo (10) from P5. Sofia says she’s already been “right to the top” since it was installed over a week ago and Leonardo has played on it too although it’s already so popular it can be hard to find a space on it when the park is busy.

King’s Park was chosen because of its proximity to Dalkeith town centre. Parts of Dalkeith are listed in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Dalkeith is also one of the main shopping areas with good bus routes giving families from nearby towns and villages more reason for visiting the park.