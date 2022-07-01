Scottish Government payments made to young carers in Midlothian

The payment, unique to Scotland, has paid out £1.8m in vital support for young carers across Scotland since its introduction in October 2019.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Young carers in Midlothian show incredible dedication to those who they care for whether that be a family member, friend or someone in the community and it is right that they are supported to provide that help.

“It is encouraging that applications for the Young Carer’s Grant have increased since its introduction.

“In Scotland we are building a social security system built on fairness, dignity and respect as the Young Carer’s Grant is just one of a number of support payments available only in Scotland.

“I would encourage anyone aged between 16 and 18 who provides care or knows anyone who does so to apply for the grant.”

The grant was recently increased from £308.15 to £326.65 from 1 April.