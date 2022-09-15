The streak of light, believed to be the first meteorite over Scotland in more than a century, lasted for 10 seconds.

Experts said it may either be burning space debris or a meteorite - but did not closely resemble either in the way it fragmented.

Scientists are hoping the remains may be found in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, in the Highlands, on Monday (September 19) – the day of the Queen's funeral. Meteorites are named after the location where they are found.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Áine O'Brien, a planetary scientist at the University of Glasgow and a member of the UK Fireball Alliance, said: “"We've not seen a Scottish meteor in over 100 years.

"It was a beautiful moment, the main thing about these things is the public looking up at the stars. It brings people together these celestial events.

"The timing with such a sad but important week in history - in 1066 the Halley's comet passed over, which was stitched into the Bayeux Tapestry. There is a connection with kings of England and celestial events."

Edinburgh meteor: Locals stunned and delighted as 'shooting star' spotted in the skies over the Capital last night

People in the Capital took to social media after spotting the meteor to share their sighting, with many wondering what it was.

One person wrote: “Holy moly, I just saw something in the sky while walking home, no idea what it was, silent, fast, bright, moving in a straight line.”

Another posted just before 7pm: “Did anyone else see a meteor over Edinburgh just now? Saw it over Arthur's seat about two minutes ago.”

Dr O'Brien said: "We think it's space debris or a meteor but not totally certain. If it's space debris it will be a part of a space craft that's burning up or a space rock or dust.

"We don't know yet - it's not a typical meteor fragmentation, or space junk fragmentation. It's most likely a meteor.

"It's come at such a shallow angle which is what gives it a long streak. It went for about ten seconds, people saw it from all over.

"One of the things people are working out is where it has landed."