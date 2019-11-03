Scottish police investigate 'unexplained' death of pensioner, 97, a week after her body was found at home

The pensioner, whose name has not been released, was found in the bungalow in West End, Kinglassie, on the morning of Friday October 25.

It is understood a relative raised the alarm with Police Scotland after the woman, who lived alone, had failed to make contact for several days.

Officers forced their way into the house on the edge of the village and found her body.

A full forensic examination of the property has been carried out and sources have suggested that it is suspected there may have been foul play.

However, police are awaiting the outcome of further forensic examinations following an initial post mortem.

The investigation is being conducted by Fife CID officers and has not yet been passed to the Major Investigation Team, which probes murders and other suspicious deaths.

Marked Police Scotland vehicles have been stationed outside the property round the clock for nine days while investigations continue.

Officers have also spoken to neighbours and requested CCTV recordings from shops in Kinglassie, but remain tightlipped about any suspicions.

One shop worker said: "There were police in asking for our CCTV and if we'd seen the old lady recently or anything or anyone out of the ordinary. It is a shame. She was a nice person."

A local resident added: "Most folk think it's highly unusual to have police vehicles sitting 24/7 outside a house where someone has died. It's very sad and quite worrying."

Police Scotland would not divulge where in the property the woman's body was found or any other circumstances surrounding her death.

A spokeswoman said: "Following a report of concern for a person, we attended an address on West End, Kinglassie, around 11.10am on Friday, 25th October.