The Guinea pig was discovered on Caledonian Crescent by a member of the public on Monday, February 14.

The animal was found inside a container which had been left on the pavement. Some hay had been provided, but nothing else.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector, Stuart Murray said: "The Guinea pig has black fur with a blonde patch on the top of its head and appears to be healthy.

“It is now in the care of our Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

“While we appreciate the owner of this Guinea pig may have intended for it to be found, this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for a pet.

“If anyone has any information on the owner of this Guinea pig or the animal itself, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The abandoned guinea pig is currently being looked after by Scotland's animal welfare charity.

