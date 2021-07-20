Some Edinburgh residents managed to see smoke billowing from Seafield Road in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke was seen near to the B & M Home Store in the area, with one resident capturing the smoke leaving a slight black mark on the clear blue skies.

The fire crew who attended the scene have now revealed that it was an ‘open fire’ which ‘affected a small quantity of tyres’.

Smoke coming from Seafield Road on Tuesday (Photo: Sam Shedden).

Nobody was injured and firefighters left after making the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.31pm on Tuesday, July 20 to reports of a fire in the open on Seafield Road, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to extinguish a fire affecting a small quantity of tyres.

"There were no reported casualties.

"Firefighters left after making the area safe."

