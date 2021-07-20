Seafield Road fire: Why was there smoke coming from the Edinburgh road earlier today?
Scottish firefighters have revealed why there was smoke seen from an Edinburgh Road earlier today.
Some Edinburgh residents managed to see smoke billowing from Seafield Road in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.
The smoke was seen near to the B & M Home Store in the area, with one resident capturing the smoke leaving a slight black mark on the clear blue skies.
The fire crew who attended the scene have now revealed that it was an ‘open fire’ which ‘affected a small quantity of tyres’.
Nobody was injured and firefighters left after making the area safe.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.31pm on Tuesday, July 20 to reports of a fire in the open on Seafield Road, Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to extinguish a fire affecting a small quantity of tyres.
"There were no reported casualties.
"Firefighters left after making the area safe."