The seal which was spotted yesterday caused some concerns amongst local residents, who were anxious that the seal could be in danger.

Save Our Shore Leith, a local campaigning group, were amongst those worried. A spokesperson for the group said: “What was concerning is that the ports don’t have open access to the sea – the seal would have to go through a tidal gate. We were concerned about whether it would find a food source, and about whether it would be difficult for it to get back out”.