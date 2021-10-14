Seal spotted in Water of Leith basin area is no longer in the area, says harbour master
The Scottish SPCA have been advised by the harbour master that the seal, who was spotted in the Water of Leith basin yesterday, just beyond Forth Ports, has now left the area.
The seal which was spotted yesterday caused some concerns amongst local residents, who were anxious that the seal could be in danger.
Save Our Shore Leith, a local campaigning group, were amongst those worried. A spokesperson for the group said: “What was concerning is that the ports don’t have open access to the sea – the seal would have to go through a tidal gate. We were concerned about whether it would find a food source, and about whether it would be difficult for it to get back out”.
The group raised the alarm on social media, and contacted Forth Ports and British Divers Marine Life Rescue. They were assured by both that the seal would be easily able to get out of the basin.