Search continues for missing Edinburgh woman with American accent

Charis De Biasi was last seen at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 7 on Morningside Road, Edinburgh and concern is growing for her wellbeing.

Charis, who speaks with an American accent, is 6ft tall, of slim build and with long dark hair. When last seen she was wearing a long khaki green jacket and black trousers.

Charis De Biasi has been missing since Wednesday, July 7

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1167 of July 7.

