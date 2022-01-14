Seeing Rosslyn Chapel in a whole new light
This striking photograph of Rosslyn Chapel is our latest “photo of the week”.
Submitted by the Rosslyn Chapel Trust, it shows the local tourist attraction in quite an incredible light.
Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “We’ve had some great sunsets recently but the whole sky changed colour around the Chapel yesterday giving this amazing light. The photo has done well on our social media, reaching over 162,000 people around the world in less than 24 hours.”
If you have any photographs that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]