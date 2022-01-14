Seeing Rosslyn Chapel in a whole new light

Rosslyn Chapel is pretty in pink thanks to the incredible colour of the sky.

Submitted by the Rosslyn Chapel Trust, it shows the local tourist attraction in quite an incredible light.

Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “We’ve had some great sunsets recently but the whole sky changed colour around the Chapel yesterday giving this amazing light. The photo has done well on our social media, reaching over 162,000 people around the world in less than 24 hours.”