Serious concerns for veteran reported missing from West Pilton

Fraser Sommerville has been reported missing from the West Pilton area of Edinburgh.
Fraser Sommerville has been reported missing from the West Pilton area of Edinburgh.
There are 'serious concerns' for the welfare of a veteran who has been reported missing from the West Pilton area of Edinburgh.

According to a Beacon Report, Fraser Sommerville is known to have mental health issues and may be in a "fragile state".

It is understood he is travelling on foot or by public transport. His last known whereabouts was the West Pilton Crescent in the north-west of the city early this morning (Tuesday).

Mr Sommerville is 59-years-old and is described as 5ft10" and around 11st.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to Edinburgh Police on 101, REF: 1000/18/6.