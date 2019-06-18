Serious concerns for veteran reported missing from West Pilton

There are 'serious concerns' for the welfare of a veteran who has been reported missing from the West Pilton area of Edinburgh.

According to a Beacon Report, Fraser Sommerville is known to have mental health issues and may be in a "fragile state".

It is understood he is travelling on foot or by public transport. His last known whereabouts was the West Pilton Crescent in the north-west of the city early this morning (Tuesday).

Mr Sommerville is 59-years-old and is described as 5ft10" and around 11st.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to Edinburgh Police on 101, REF: 1000/18/6.