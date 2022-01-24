Share your experience of health and social care services in Midlothian

The Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a survey to find out how it can better support local people to live well for longer. Picture by John Young /www.youngmedia.co.uk

The Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a survey to find out how it can better support local people .

Director of Midlothian HSCP Morag Barrow said: “We’re developing our new three year plan and we need to make sure we’re providing the right support, at the right time in the right place.

“This includes a wide range of services locally from care homes to c are at home, primary care to digitally enabled care, mental health care to vaccinations. Many thanks to everyone who has already given us their views, but we want to gather as many opinions as possible.”

Fill in the survey at www.midlothian.gov.uk/mid-hscp by March 14.