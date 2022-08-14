Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Texas singer was forced to halt the recent gig when the fluffy youngster wandered into the venue during the band’s show at the Fringe By The Sea festival in North Berwick, East Lothian.

Sharleen, 54, was surprisingly handed the baby bird by an audience member and she quickly passed it on to a member of her road crew while telling the audience: “Look at that everybody.

“Right, can we put it somewhere safe. Alistair’s got it, put it somewhere safe.

Sharleen Spiteri has been hailed as the ‘Patron Saint of Pufflings’ after she helped rescue a young bird while on performing live on stage at a festival.

“Oh my god, everybody’s a Texas fan.”

Festival organisers and music fans posted images of last weekend’s unusual meeting on social media, and said: “Everybody’s a Texas fan - Sharleen Spiteri, patron saint of pufflings.

“Possibly one of the most unexpected and surreal moments in Fringe by the Sea history as the Texas singer helps in the rescue of a baby puffin that found itself in the Belhaven Big Top during the gig.

“The bird was later released into the wild.”

Texas formed in 1986 in Glasgow and this year released their 10th album, Hi, which features a collaboration with US rap group Wu-Tang Clan, nearly 25 years after they collaborated on the hit Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day).