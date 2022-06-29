Shawfair school pupils reminded of building site dangers ahead of summer holidays

The call came ahead of term ending for pupils at Danderhall Primary School, Gilmerton Primary School and Dalkeith Secondary School this week. JSL is asking parents and carers, and the children they are responsible for, to watch a 10-minute YouTube video Stay Safe, Stay Away.

Deborah Lindsay, JSL’s managing director, said: “We cannot be any clearer. It is illegal and extremely unsafe to enter building sites and areas of regeneration in and around Shawfair without authorisation. Doing so puts lives in danger. With the safety of the public at the heart of everything we do I would urge people to watch our recommended YouTube video.

"Sadly, too many children can be tempted to climb a gate or fence to access construction sites, but we hope this safety video will help keep every young person in the local area safe this summer.”

A JSL van on site at Shawfair.

Nick Waugh, commercial property director at Shawfair LLP, said: “Construction workers go through hundreds of hours of training before they are allowed to work on a building site and they must wear safety gear, such as a hard hat, at all times. That is why it is so important that children and their families know of the dangers of illegally entering a building site.”

Shawfair LLP is a joint venture between Buccleuch Property and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes.