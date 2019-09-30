Shocking fake 'Edinburgh Council' sign says anyone found 'begging' in Leith will be jailed and fined

Have your say

A fake 'Edinburgh Council' sign has appeared in Leith which states that anyone found begging in the area would be jailed and fined

The shocking notice was taped to a lamppost by the Sainsbury's shop in Leith Walk, across from Albert Street.

The local authority confirmed they had not posted the sign and that any others found will be swiftly removed.

The reads: "Begging is now prohibited in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

"Anyone found to be begging will be arrested and fined £300 and 6 months in prison.

"Anyone that gives money to beggars will be fined £1000.

"The giving of food is permitted.

"There has been an increase of antisocial and threatening behaviour towards members of the public.

"This will not be tolerated."

One social media user, @StillNotBowie, posted a picture of the sign with the caption: "This was just put up in Edinburgh, opposite the accommodation. I genuinely don't know what to say."

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, vice convener of Culture and Communities, said: “We can confirm that this sign has not been posted by the council and any found will be removed as soon as possible.”