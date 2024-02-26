Showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens set to film in new TV sitcom with Grange Hill star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig and Debbie have never stopped recently in the world of showbiz and are due to be back in front of a camera but this time in a TV sitcom titled 'All Together Now'.

The show begins filming in a secret location down south that the couple cannot leak out.

Craig and Debbie play married Scottish couple "Billy and Lilly" from Portobello in Edinburgh and they will be working alongside Mark Baxter who played Duane Orpington in Grange Hill in the 1980s.

Craig and Debbie on set with Reality tv granny Jane Buckle

Also starring in the show are several pro footballers including Chris Kirkland, while reality tv granny Jane Buckle is on board alongside Doug Setters, who play on screen cousins to Debbie's character as well as pub landlady and landlord at the All Together Tavern.

Craig said: "We are really buzzing to get started at filming with this great cast and crew. The production team at Leomina Productions have been great with us and we have nailed our lines and can't wait to get started on this massive production."

Debbie said 'We have been rehearsing non-stop in between the other stuff we are working on. Our characters will come to life when filming begins very soon - I play Lilly, a girl who loves her man Billy but also loves her glamorous dresses, as she tries hard to keep Billy in check as he is a handful and not liked by the landlord Jimbo, played by Doug Setters."