SIlver Bowl has been open since 1968.

Silver Bowl takeaway, on Leith Walk in the Capital, was opened in 1968 by Ah Chin Chan and Yee Mui 'Mama' Chan, who emigrated to Scotland from Ap Chau island in Hong Kong.

The launch of the business was regarded as a brave move at a time when Chinese food was more of a "novelty" in the UK. The family has previously spoken about how business was slow at first, however, customers would soon queue down the street for Mama Chan's special curry, which was discounted to encourage new customers to try Chinese food.

Locals have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the takeaway, which is to close next weekend.

One man wrote: “Picked up a Chinese from Silver Bowl and noticed this when I got home. Gutted that they are closing. 54 years in business is some achievement.”

In a note handed out to customers with their food, current owner John wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the painful decision to permanently close up shop after 54 years serving our local community as a family business.

“The spiralling cost of supplies and another looming energy price hike means that it is no longer a viable option to remain open. It was an honour and privilege to serve the residents of length and beyond and we are eternally grateful and fortunate to have been lovingly accepted into the local community all those years ago.”

He added: “As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’ and sadly this is indeed the end for us. Thank you for all your customer support over the years.”