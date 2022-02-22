Mark Lanegan dead: Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age icon and music legend dies at 57

Mark Lanegan has died.

He was famous for his deep gravelly voice and worked with countless artists over the years.

The news was broken on his social media accounts.

The message read: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.

"No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Lanegan rose to fame initially with Seattle grunge pioneers The Screaming Trees, but went on to forge a significant solo career and worked as part of Queens of the stone Age.

He also had a number of albums with Scottish singer Isabel Campbell.