Delayed two years because of the pandemic, it starts an extended run at the venue which inspired him to pick up a paintbrush, opening on Friday, June 17 and running until October 23.

It is expected to draw huge crowds to the galleries which saw box office records broken when the Fife artist last staged an exhibition there.

Vetteriano’s guests at a private launch included Sir Ian Rankin and singer Marti Pellow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years 2022 (Pic: Neil Hanna)

They were joined by a host of dignitaries to view paintings from private collections which have never been seen before.

The early Hoggan paintings are exhibited next to some of his most renowned works including The Singing Butler - sold for a world record price of £750,000 - Billy Boys and Long Time Gone, which features a couple kissing in the shadow of Methil Power Station.

Vettriano paid tribute to the galleries, describing its collections as “the best in Scottish art outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Guests at the launch of the Jack Vettriano exhibition

He also had a dig at the National Galleries of Scotland which hasn’t exhibited his work.

He said: “It has an annual budget, and that budget is your money, and my money,

“It is taxpayers money - so why don’t they give the taxpayers what the taxypayers want?”And he added with a smile: “I’m not saying I’d be at the top of the list - but probably the second top!”