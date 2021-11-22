Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Micheline Roquebrune, 92, told the Mail on Sunday that since the Edinburgh-born actor’s death in October 2020, she finds the days “hard without him”.

The couple had been married for more than 45 years when he died in his sleep, and had been suffering from dementia.

Sir Sean Connery, with wife Micheline Roquebrune in Edinburgh.

He was an enormous part of my life... we were together for so long and it is difficult not having him around me.

She said: “He was my life for so long and I am grateful for the wonderful life we had together. But it is not the same for me now.”

The widow said that Sir Sean’s ashes are set to be scattered on an unnamed Scottish golf course, and had hoped to return to Scotland from the home they shared in the Bahamas but had been prevented due to covid-related travel restrictions.

Sir Sean Connery in 2001.

She said: “It was his final wish to go back to Scotland and I have always said that I will do it for him but, unfortunately, it has not been possible because of the travel restrictions surrounding Covid.

“I wanted to do it much sooner - but once we are allowed to travel properly again, nothing will stop me organising it.”

"He died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

Sean’s family are reportedly trying to organise a memorial service in his home city of Edinburgh for fans and friends of the Scottish icon.

Sir Sean was born in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge on August 25, 1930, and took his first job as a milkman before later undertaking a variety of jobs including a stint as a bricklayer, a lifeguard and an artist’s model for the Edinburgh College of Art.

He went on to enjoy a glittering career in film and stage, which spanned decades and traversed genres.

It came after he landed the iconic role of 007 in the first film outing – Dr No, and saw the Scot grow in confidence and global stature as he carved out the early version of the now-famous character in his portrayal, which is still touted by many as a fan-favourite.

He appeared as the famous MI6 agent a further six times before moving on and branching out into more challenging roles.

Parts in Highlander, The Untouchables and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade helped seal his position as one of the world's best-loved stars.

A string of accolades followed, most notably an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the 1987 crime movie The Untouchables.

Sean Connery died on 31 October 2020 at his home in Lyford Cay, Nassau.

The official cause of death was listed as ‘respiratory failure’ brought about by pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation – a condition causing an irregular and fast heart rate.