Six-year-old Hearts fan Logan Carr, who was given the all-clear from cancer last August, will take to the Tynecastle pitch with his heroes next Sunday, May 7 for the Jambos’ match against Celtic.

In what is sure to be an emotional day for him and his family, Logan, a Evening News Local Hero Award winner, will be joined as a mascot by his twin brother Jude and older brother Lewis, 9.

His dad, Andrew Walker, 44, a business administrator from The Inch, revealed that the family decided to stay positive when Logan was diagnosed at the age of two, with this magical day now four years in the planning. Adding that Logan and his brothers can’t wait to walk onto the pitch with the players next weekend.

Logan (right) with his brother Lewis. The pair will take to the Tynecastle Park pitch next Sunday as mascots for the match against Celtic, along with Logan's twin brother Jude.

He said: “ When Logan was diagnosed, I sent a message to Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge to ask if Logan could be a mascot. As we decided early doors to take control of the situation by trying to arrange positive things for Logan going forward.

"I emailed her, not really expecting anything back, but she replied the next morning even though she was on holiday. She said he could be a mascot when everything was over, and then Covid came along which pushed things back further, so this has been around four years in the planning.

"The boys are all big Jambos. So they are buzzing to be mascots and can’t wait for the game. It will definitely be a day we as a family will never forget. It will be quite emotional. We just know it will be.

"Logan’s mum Danielle and I will be there, as well as Logan’s other older brothers Jack Carr and Lee Walker. It will be a day we will always remember. We can’t thank Hearts enough for doing this. It means so much to Logan, his brothers, and the family as a whole.”

Andrew and Logan with the other Evening News Local Hero Award winner Michael Reilly picking up their junior local hero award from Arlene Stuart.

Andrew explained more about how George Watson’s pupil Logan’s battle with cancer turned the family’s world upside down.

He said: “When Logan was first diagnosed, everything went out the window. Our life as we knew it changed dramatically overnight. Logan was only two when he was diagnosed, he has had a really tough time.

"He got the all-clear last August and had a six month check, which will now be a check in a year, then two years. So the cancer is still never far from our thoughts. But we are positive, as we decided really early on that it is best to be positive to get through it together.

"It’s been tough for all the family. But we’ve got through it. Logan had such a tough time. He had to learn to walk again. The whole thing impacted him physically as well as emotionally. But he is still here. That’s the most important thing. Since his chemo ended we’ve noticed he’s taken a big massive stretch.

The family have been through such a tough time. Pictured are Jack Carr, Danielle Carr, Jude Carr, Lewis Carr.

