Sky Broadband down for Edinburgh and Lothians as thousands left offline

Sky Broadband customers in parts of Edinburgh and the Lothians are among those affected by a loss of connection on Thursday morning.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 8:58 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:05 am

The latest reports from users having issues in Edinburgh come from postal codes EH4, EH5, EH7, EH14, EH11, EH12, EH15 and EH3.

According to the Is This Service Down? website, outage reports and issues originated from Edinburgh, West Lothian, Broxburn, Dunfermline, Kirkliston, Musselburgh, Burntisland, Prestonpans, Penicuik, Queensferry, Cowdenbeath, Lasswade, Tranent, Roslin and Kirkcaldy.

The issue began last night, with Sky Broadband customers reporting their internet connections being down.

Sky Broadband customers in parts of Edinburgh are affected by a loss of connection.

Posting on Twitter, a Sky Help Team spokesman said: “Customers may not be able to get online or make/receive calls.

“You can keep up to date on the My Sky App and check your service status.”

