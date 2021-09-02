Sky Broadband down for Edinburgh and Lothians as thousands left offline
Sky Broadband customers in parts of Edinburgh and the Lothians are among those affected by a loss of connection on Thursday morning.
The latest reports from users having issues in Edinburgh come from postal codes EH4, EH5, EH7, EH14, EH11, EH12, EH15 and EH3.
According to the Is This Service Down? website, outage reports and issues originated from Edinburgh, West Lothian, Broxburn, Dunfermline, Kirkliston, Musselburgh, Burntisland, Prestonpans, Penicuik, Queensferry, Cowdenbeath, Lasswade, Tranent, Roslin and Kirkcaldy.
The issue began last night, with Sky Broadband customers reporting their internet connections being down.
Posting on Twitter, a Sky Help Team spokesman said: “Customers may not be able to get online or make/receive calls.
“You can keep up to date on the My Sky App and check your service status.”