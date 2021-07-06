SNP MP jokes that 'children will one day be taught about England’s failure to win Euro 2020'

The SNP’s Brendan O’Hara made the lighthearted quip ahead of England’s crunch semi-final clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

Mr O’Hara’s remarks came as MPs considered the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill.

The MP for Argyll and Bute said: “Under normal circumstances, a debate on whether this Parliament does or does not choose to fix a term between its general elections isn’t something we’d get overly het up about.

“Indeed, we do not intend to be here much longer.

“Hopefully Scotland’s participation in UK general elections will be a thing consigned to the history books that children will learn alongside Robert Burns, William Shakespeare, the moon landings, and how England came so close to winning the European Championships.”

