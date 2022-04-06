South Queensferry lifeboat volunteer named a local hero

Iain has lived in Queensferry all his life and told us how his 30 years of service as a volunteer first began.

He said: "I used to do a lot of sailing and along with some friends I was approached to join the crew as they were short handed at the time.

"When I began it was very different, our training done and organised at the station, with quarterly visits from the divisional inspector. Now it's all controlled from the HQ in Poole.

"If you are thinking of volunteering for us, visit the station website to view the criteria required, if you feel you can help then contact the station. It's a great team and you will be supported through your training, it's a lot of work but it can be fun and very rewarding.

"Some of our work deals with severely injured casualties who require a high level of care before the ambulance arrives, we give them a better chance of survival and if this leads to saving someone’s life then it's very special.

"The sea is lovely and can provide a lot of fun, but before you choose to use it do a bit of research into the weather and tides, planning what you want to do, and make sure someone ashore knows what your plan is and can raise the alarm if you don't come back on time.

"Our area can turn from flat and calm to 2.5 metres in a matter of minutes so preparation is key to your safety."

RNLI volunteer Iain Leil from South Queensferry.

A spokesperson for Westport Vets said: “We are in awe of Iain’s work and dedication protecting and saving lives. Thirty years is a lifetime’s commitment of kindness to the local community.

"Without volunteers like Iain the sea and shorelines that people and their pets enjoy would not be possible to do so safely.

"We hope Iain, and all the RNLI crew and team know just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated. You are all the true definition of heroes.”

The RNLI, and Queensferry Lifeboat Station told us: "We would like to thank Iain for his dedication, and to thank his family, especially Polly, for their patience and understanding over these years in enabling him to volunteer with us."

As well as his commitment and dedication volunteering with RNLI, Iain also works full time as a workboat coxswain at the Hound Point terminal.

When asked what his proudest moment over his RNLI 30 years service has been, Iain told us: "Recently the station had a dinner evening and presented me with a beautiful gift, card signed by the crew and a fantastic cake.