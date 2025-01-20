South Queensferry named the most beautiful town in Scotland in Daily Telegraph survey
The best and worst of Britain's 1,250 towns were recently surveyed to decide the UK’s prettiest and ugliest towns, and coming out on top in Scotland was picturesque South Queensferry, situated just minutes from Edinburgh's city centre by train.
South Queensferry is known for its fish and chip shops, historic High Street and the three huge bridges from three centuries that span the Firth of Forth.
The Telegraph gave the town an overall score of 45 out of 50, with 10 out of 10 given for the views, 9 out of 10 for historic architecture, shop fronts and greenery, and eight out of 10 for local traffic and litter.
The newspaper said: "Nowhere in the world boasts three such architecturally significant bridges from three successive centuries."
It states the bridges "imbue everything you do in Queensferry with a sense of drama, from strolling the cobbles of the elegant and deeply historic High Street, through to admiring the pastel-hued houses and enjoying the plethora of bridges-view cafes, bars and restaurants".
The small coastal town is also described by the Telegraph as a "heady mix swirling in the UK’s oldest still in-use Carmelite church, beaches and wee independent shops".
The newspaper named Cumbernauld near Glasgow as the ugliest town in Scotland with a survey score of 20 out of 50. While, St Andrews in Fife was named the second most beautiful town in Scotland with a score of 44 out of 50.
