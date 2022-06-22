South Queensferry Rotary Club sets sea cadets on way to Peterhead for summer camp

Derek Clark, president of Rotary South Queensferry, last week handed over a cheque for £500 to Colin Butcher, commanding officer of Queensferry Sea Cadets unit. The donation will help the local cadets to attend the Sea Cadets Summer Camp which is being held in Peterhead this year. Cadets will enjoy a range of outdoor activities to develop their physical, technical and social skills.
Rotary club president Derek said: “We are delighted to help the cadets increase their knowledge and just have good fun. We hope the weather is kind to you all.”
If you are interested in sending your child to the local sea cadets unit, email: [email protected]