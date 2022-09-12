South Scotland List MSP pays tribute to the Queen
Scottish Conservatives South Scotland List MSP Craig Hoy has paid tribute to the Queen following her passing last week.
He said: “Her Majesty The Queen represented the very best of our nation throughout her long service. The dedication and commitment of Her Majesty to this country was unmatched and recognised at home and abroad.
“For seven decades, The Queen led the country through good times and bad, an unwavering presence of strength in each and every national moment of adversity.
“Her Majesty’s passing will be felt intensely across Scotland, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and in every part of the world.
“A caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a monarch, the Queen combined a delightful sense of humour with an intense commitment to duty.”
He added: "My thoughts are with the Royal Family, the people of South Scotland and the entire country at this very sad, difficult time.”