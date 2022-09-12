News you can trust since 1873
South Scotland List MSP pays tribute to the Queen

Scottish Conservatives South Scotland List MSP Craig Hoy has paid tribute to the Queen following her passing last week.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:00 am

He said: “Her Majesty The Queen represented the very best of our nation throughout her long service. The dedication and commitment of Her Majesty to this country was unmatched and recognised at home and abroad.

“For seven decades, The Queen led the country through good times and bad, an unwavering presence of strength in each and every national moment of adversity.

“Her Majesty’s passing will be felt intensely across Scotland, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and in every part of the world.

Staff sit of the roof of Dalkeith Bus Station to catch a glimpse of The Queen during her visit to the county in June, 1961. Photo courtesy Midlothian Council Local Studies.

“A caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a monarch, the Queen combined a delightful sense of humour with an intense commitment to duty.”

He added: "My thoughts are with the Royal Family, the people of South Scotland and the entire country at this very sad, difficult time.”

