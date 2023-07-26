Special memories and photos of Edinburgh parents will warm your heart
Edinburgh people tell us why their mums and dads are the very best and what they mean to them
National Parents Day was celebrated on Sunday July 23 and we wanted to find out more about all the brilliant parents here in Edinburgh.
Our readers shared photos of their parents with us and all the reasons that they love them.
People shared lovely tributes to parents who have sadly passed and celebrated all that mums and dads do for their kids.
Click through this article to read their heart warming stories.
Page 1 of 7