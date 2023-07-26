Edinburgh people tell us why their mums and dads are the very best and what they mean to them

National Parents Day was celebrated on Sunday July 23 and we wanted to find out more about all the brilliant parents here in Edinburgh.

Our readers shared photos of their parents with us and all the reasons that they love them.

People shared lovely tributes to parents who have sadly passed and celebrated all that mums and dads do for their kids.

Click through this article to read their heart warming stories.

1 . Kitty Chambers Kitty Chambers said: "Best parents ever, married in 1963." Photo: Kitty Chambers Photo Sales

2 . Carol Anne Carol Anne said: "My amazing Dad, nearly 91 and has Parkinson's disease. Mum passed away many years ago. Dad is so determined and doesn't lie down to this debilitating disease. Love him forever and always." Photo: Carol Anne Photo Sales

3 . Corran Macrae Corran Macrae said: "My lovely parents pictured in the 80s when we ran Forsinard Hotel in Sutherland. Unfortunately we lost my mum four weeks ago and my dad just last week." Photo: Corran Macrae Photo Sales

4 . Christine Finlayson Christine Finlayson said: "Mum and dad, sadly no longer with us." Photo: Christine Finlayson Photo Sales

