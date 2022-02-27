Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

She was a war-time heroine, leading figure in the women's suffrage movement and a founder of the Scottish Women's Hospitals service, whose suggestion of medical units staffed by women was rejected by the British War Office during the Great War.

But now the doctor and surgeon is finally on the verge of being fully recognised in her home city.

Elsie Inglis will be honoured with a statue if fundraising plans are successful

A long-awaited celebration in Edinburgh of her life and legacy is now underway to raise funds for a statue, after a campaign first launched five years ago to coincide with the centenary of her death.

Spearheaded by the Edinburgh branch of the Girlguiding movement, the statue campaign won the support of Lord Provost, Frank Ross, and all-party backing within the city council, in November.

Now ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday. March 8, the dedicated volunteers have urged people in the city to support the Lord Provost’s campaign to raise £50,000 for a statue for Elsie Inglis.

Tickets are available for a number of special events which will kickstart a fundraising drive.

Co-founder of the campaign Fiona Garwood said: '’With support of the speakers for these special events and from local communities showing up we hope to get the statue and hold up Elsie Inglis as a role model who deserves to be celebrated.’’

With more animal statues than ones for women in the Capital it's high time the balance was redressed. Campaigners say there’s nobody more deserving than Elsie to become the third female statue.

Her organisation was responsible for sending 14 medical teams to war zones across Europe. She was 50 when war broke out and she defied British Government advice by setting up female-staffed field hospitals close to the frontline.

It is hoped £50,000 will be raised to pay for a statue of her to be designed and then erected on the Royal Mile.

Highlights of the programme of events include a discussion with the great, great, niece of Elsie Inglis, Kate Murray-Brown, Professor Linda Bauld OBE and Dr Nathalie Rochefort of the University of Edinburgh.

History buffs can join a 90-minute walking tour to discover the story of the Edinburgh Seven, pioneering women medics who led the way in the 1870s.

On International Women’s Day there’s a chance to discover archival film footage of Dr Inglis within the French Institute’s cinema and hear about women who have made history from WW1 historian Jenni Minto MSP.

Period drama fans can venture behind the scenes of Downton Abbey with anecdotes from renowned historian, broadcaster and militarian Alistair Bruce.

A free exhibition of Scottish Women's Hospitals memorabilia is showing at St Giles' Cathedral and a mass ‘Sit Still’ gathering will be held at the Meadows by Girlguiding Edinburgh.

The Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “There is no doubt that Dr Elsie Inglis – war hero, pioneering medic, advocate of women’s rights – is a truly revered and treasured figure in Edinburgh’s history.

"This is a really exciting programme of events and the talks, tours and exhibitions are a fantastic opportunity to learn more about Elsie and her inspiring story. We hope to share her legacy and raise funds toward making sure a fitting tribute is achieved.”

