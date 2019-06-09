Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell checks out Edinburgh Castle

Have your say

The Spice Girls spiced up the life of thousands of fans at Murrayfield Stadium concert last night but also took some time during their visit to explore the Capital delights.

Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice, took some time out at Edinburgh Castle and even stopped to pose with the Guard of Honour.

Geri Halliwell

She posted the pics on Instagram with the caption I ❤️ Edinburgh #spicegirlstour2019.

Following the gig at the 67,000 capacity venue, Geri said: "Darling Scotland, you have left a lasting memory in our hearts tonight. Thank you."

Prior to the concert Mel B gifted two tickets as a surprise gift to an unsuspecting fan and his girlfriend.

Emma Bunton also posted pictures of a trip down the Royal Mile. Baby Spice tagged the post as "such a special day in Edinburgh".

Emma Bunton on the Royal Mile

She also posted pictures of her two children and husband taking in the sights at Edinburgh Castle and in front of the refurbished Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens.

The tour, which will see the pop legends - minus Victoria Beckham - play 13 shows, started in Dublin in May.