A row has erupted between staff at The Dog House, in Clerk Street, and BrewDog, just weeks ahead of the anticipated opening of the DogHouse hotel, less than a mile away in East Market Street, on December 3.

It comes after the new hotel followed The Dog House’s staff and customers on social media – in what the Newington pub staff described as an ‘out of line’ attempt to capitalise on its established name and loyal customer base.

Jack Goldsworthy, assistant manager, told the Evening News: “They are blatantly trying to capitalise off the reputation we have built up over the years. It’s ridiculous – they should not be doing it.”

He added that it was a particularly low blow, as the pub is still trying to recover from the loss of income caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not on. It’s underhand,” he said.

“They’ve followed many of our customers on social media, as well as current and former staff. It was our regulars that first brought it to our attention. It’s absolutely maddening.

"I also find it baffling that they haven’t told us about their plans or really communicated with us directly about it. But they dropped off two crates of beer the other day. That’s like they are putting their hands up and saying, sorry, we know we screwed up but here you go, have some beer on us. We wont use the beer as we don't stock BrewDog for a reason, on a point of principle. I don’t know what we can really do about it but I’ll definitely be talking to managers to get their advice.”

But Jack said he had faith that his customers would continue to support the pub, which has been trading for seven years, despite fears that the similar names will cause confusion.

“We are lucky to have great, passionate regulars who are really supportive. I don’t think we’ll lose them. I hope not. I think if anything our customers will stand up for us in solidarity,” he said.

Described as being 'carbon negative' and dog-friendly, the 20-room hotel will have a rooftop terrace and large main bar offering a huge selection of beers.

The hotel, which is already offering deals on rooms through itison, will be Brewdog' s second in Scotland, with the Kennels in Aberdeen having opened in 2019.

A BrewDog spokesman said: "We are hugely excited about launching ‘BrewDog DogHouse - Edinburgh’, our third experiential hotel inspired by our award winning DogHouse Columbus concept, the world's first craft beer hotel.

"It's very different to our Kennels which is a managed apartment concept with a very limited number of rooms, so not an appropriate name for our new hotel.

"DogHouse Edinburgh is a full blown craft beer hotel complete with shower beers, room draft beer taps and complementary dog packages, not a bar.

"We recently enjoyed sharing some beers with The Dog House team who are a brilliant part of the ever growing Edinburgh music and nightlife scene.”

