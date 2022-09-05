Staff from Edinburgh hospice take on rowing challenge in memory of former head chef
Colleagues at an Edinburgh hospice have been raising money in memory of a workmate who died earlier this year.
A team from St Columba’s Hospice Care was among those taking part in the third annual dragon boat race held recently in South Queensferry.
This year’s event, sponsored by Forth Ports, has seen more than £12,000 raised for the hospice – with the total still rising.
More than 100 rowers, representing businesses from the across the Capital, descended on Port Edgar Marina in the hope of being crowned champions.
They were cheered on by a crowd of spectators who had gathered on the banks of the River Forth to watch the adrenalin-fuelled event.
It was an emotional occasion for Team Cheeky Chefs, competing in memory of Paul Walker, former head chef at the hospice, who died of cancer in April.
Despite some challenging weather conditions at the start of the day, participants and supporters gave it their best, helping to generate a fantastic atmosphere.
Over the course of two heats and a grand final, it was the team from the Wave Project, named Wave Garden Scotland Kahunas, that came out on top, finishing their last race in under a minute.
The Cheeky Chefs took home the prize for best outfits and the Thorny Dragons (Thorntons Solicitors) were the recipients of the prize for best name.
Staff nurse Gail Riding, competing for the hospice, said: “I thought it would just be a bit of fun, but I was amazed how competitive I got, once I was in the boat, I really wanted to win.”
Amanda Southey, corporate development manager, said: “It was a really fun event and it was great to see all the teams, as well as members of the public, pull together to raise money and support the hospice in such a unique way.
"I’m also excited that several of today’s competitors enjoyed it so much they have signed up for next year, which is already set to be bigger and better than ever. I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who helped or took part, and a special congratulations to The Wave Project, who were our very worthy winners.”