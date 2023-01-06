Caffeine fiends and coffee lovers rejoice! A new branch of Starbucks is set to open in Edinburgh this spring.

The new venue is coming to Sainsbury's Murrayfield, and the coffee giants are aleady looking for people to join their new team.

In a post on social media, Starbucks confirmed the coffee shop’s location will be within the Westfield Road supermarket, while announcing the March 1 opening date.

Starbucks went on to say they are on the lookout for staff to fill supervisor and barista roles, with both part-time and full-time jobs available.

As you might expect, the jobs come with a string of perks – including free food and drink while on shift and a 30% discount when not on shift.

Starbucks is also recruiting for a variety of roles at its other Edinburgh branches – including George Street, St James Quarter and Waverley Steps.

To apply for any of the roles, visit the Starbucks website.

