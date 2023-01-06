News you can trust since 1873
Starbucks to open new Edinburgh coffee shop in Sainsbury’s supermarket

Coffee giants set to open new store in the Capital – and company are on the lookout for staff

By Gary Flockhart
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 8:15am

Caffeine fiends and coffee lovers rejoice! A new branch of Starbucks is set to open in Edinburgh this spring.

The new venue is coming to Sainsbury's Murrayfield, and the coffee giants are aleady looking for people to join their new team.

In a post on social media, Starbucks confirmed the coffee shop’s location will be within the Westfield Road supermarket, while announcing the March 1 opening date.

A new branch of Starbucks is coming to Sainsbury's Murrayfield in March 2023.
Starbucks went on to say they are on the lookout for staff to fill supervisor and barista roles, with both part-time and full-time jobs available.

As you might expect, the jobs come with a string of perks – including free food and drink while on shift and a 30% discount when not on shift.

Starbucks is also recruiting for a variety of roles at its other Edinburgh branches – including George Street, St James Quarter and Waverley Steps.

To apply for any of the roles, visit the Starbucks website.

There are currently 24 branches of Starbucks in Edinburgh, which is the UK city with the third highest number of branches after Manchester (26) and London (169).